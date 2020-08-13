The fourth annual “Mohawk Presents Dancing With The Stars Gets Schooled” competition raised $59,774.53 for United Way of Gordon County last Saturday at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, out raising last year’s event by more than $9,000.
“We are so thankful to all dancers, sponsors and parents. It truly takes a village to put on a show like Dancing with the Stars. This show takes months of preparation — even under normal circumstances — and our dancers, sponsors and volunteers handle the challenge of ‘COVID-19 Event Planning’ with such grace,” said United Way of Gordon County Executive Director Jennifer Latour. “Thank you to everyone who helped us execute a safe and socially distanced event.”
Though the competition was originally scheduled to take place months ago, Latour said the socially distanced event was one of the most successful iterations of the fundraiser they have ever had. The difference, she believes, came from letting the dancers and their families get involved with securing sponsorships and raising funds.
“They didn’t let the kids or the parents do the fundraising last year. I’m not sure why,” Latour said. “This year we had all of them helping us get sponsorships and things like that, which played a big part in what we were able to do.”
There were 18 dancers involved in Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled this year, all local high school students, and they each raised money as part of the competition. First place awards were given to Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Brackett for Judges’ Choice, while teammates Meghan Young and Ethan Crump took home first place for People’s Choice.
First place winners for the People’s Choice category were chosen based on the amount of funds raised by the team. Young and Crump raised $17,372.54. Members of both first place winning teams received individual $1,000 scholarships.
Other winners for the night included: Megan Wright and Jackson Murray (Judges’ Choice, second place), Caitlyn Glaze and Hayes Carpenter (Judges’ Choice, third place), Catherine Govignon and Ben Bingham (People’s Choice, second place), Megan Wright and Jackson Murray (People’s Choice, third place). Govignon and Bingham raised $$11,356.54. Wright and Murray raised $10,556.54.
All second place winners walked away with $750 scholarships, and all third place winners walked away with $500 scholarships.
Asked how COVID-19 has impacted fundraising efforts at the United Way beyond the dance competition, Latour said she has noticed a dip in incoming donations but also noted that the United Way has been lucky so far.
“Luckily, we do our fundraising for the year in advance and are still dipping into our 2019 money, so we haven’t noticed a big drop yet. There has been a decrease in incoming monies because of layoffs but nothing that’s making me nervous,” Latour said. “We’re more concerned about next year.”
Those looking to donate to the United Way of Gordon County can do so online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org. Click the ‘Give’ tab to select from the contribution options.
To donate directly to the organization’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, visit the United Way of Gordon County website and click the ‘COVID-19’ tab. The COVID-10 Response and Recovery fund supports families and people in need by giving them access to critical information and services like food, utility assistance, shelter, and rent assistance.