In accordance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance to limit large gatherings for the next eight weeks, on Monday, March 30, the United Way of Gordon County Board of Directors and the agency’s Dancing with the Stars Planning Committee announced its decision to postpone this year’s “Mohawk Presents Calhoun Dancing with the Stars” event.
Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County, confirmed that all parties have been notified and that additional information about new dates and times will be provided when decisions are in place.
“The health and safety of our dancers and the community are our top priorities as we work to minimize the risks associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). We continue to follow the guidance of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Latour.
“With that being said, we are still planning to have the show, just at a later date. We do not want to compete with other ceremonies and events like graduations and proms that are currently being rescheduled. As more details about the virus and rescheduling of events become available, we will have a better understanding as to when to have the show,” she continued. “This was a very hard decision to make, but if all goes well the show will go on.”
Dancers will continue to rehearse in virtual group number practices by committee member Michelle Frix Ward. The nine couples have been cautioned to exercise extreme caution when practicing their team dance.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet those needs. It serves eighteen local agencies in Gordon County, as well as serving as a referral source for the community.