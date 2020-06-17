“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 8. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two of Calhoun High School’s most accomplished students will hit the stage as the second duo. Both very active and talented students, Madeline Paris Erwin and William Judson Holden are partnering in the contest. Erwin is a sophomore and the daughter of Carmen Erwin while Holden is a senior and the son of Ricky and Lisa Holden.
A talented performer, Erwin is also an accomplished student. She holds an academic letter and is an honor student. She has participated in gymnastics, drama, and modeling programs. She is a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild and appeared in a movie with John Cena. She is a Calhoun High School Majorette and an active member of Calhoun First Baptist Church.
Known as “Will” and scheduled to graduate in May, Holden is a Calhoun High School Student Government Officer and Treasurer of the 2020 Class. A talented woodworker, he is a member of Skills USA and won second place in the State Competition in the woodworking category. He owns two businesses: WH Woodworking and a cattle business called WH Farms. He is a member of Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
A member of Rock Bridge Community Church, he serves on the Usher Team. He also is involved with the LINK program, his church’s group for middle and high school students that meets weekly.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.