“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage for back-to-back shows at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two of Calhoun High School’s most accomplished students will hit the stage as the fourth dancing duo. Both very active and talented students, Catherine Govignon and Ben Bingham are partnering in the contest.
Govignon just finished her freshman year at Calhoun High School, where she quickly made a name for herself. Govignon is the daughter of George and McCall Govignon and has one sister, Campbell. She is the granddaughter of Joe and Sherry Campbell and George and Sheila Govignon. A talented performer, she is involved with the school drama program and is a member of the Calhoun Marching Band Color Guard. She dances with Rome Civic Ballet and works with Callback Company Theater in Cartersville, Georgia. Govignon has appeared in several Calhoun drama performances and had one of the lead roles in last year’s presentation of “Matilda.”
Govignon served on the Student Advisory Council for the State Superintendent, Auburn University’s Honor Band-Danceline, was a Freshman Class Representative and Thespian Freshman Class Officer. She is a member of the Junior Beta Club, and participated in the Leadworthy Leadership Program-Capturing Kids’ Hearts. A member of Calhoun First Baptist Church, she participates in the student worship choir and youth programs, and volunteers in the Good Samaritan Christmas project. Govignon also volunteers for the Literacy Council’s annual backpack project. She participates in Relay for Life fundraisers as a way of honoring her grandfather, known to her as “Papa Joe” but to Gordon County as Joe Campbell, retired District Attorney of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
Ben Bingham will partner with Govignon. He will begin his senior year at Calhoun High School in August. Bingham is the son of Doug and Shay Bingham and he has one sister, Anna Grace. He is a member at Central Church of Christ in Dalton, where he participates in its youth programs.
Bingham is involved in the drama program and has been in the Calhoun Ensemble that was nominated for Shuler Awards two years running. He was the Calhoun High School Junior Class Representative for its Thespian Troupe. He has appeared in several high school shows, including “Sister Act,” “The Greatest Show on Earth” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
As a sophomore, Bingham escorted 13 girls to the Homecoming Dance. He is a huge fan of the Disney movie “CARS” and can recite the entire script. He has a very popular Instagram account about the movie.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.