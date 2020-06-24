“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage for back-to-back shows at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two of Calhoun High School’s most accomplished students will hit the stage as the third dancing duo. Both very active and talented students, Meghan Young and Ethan Crump are partnering in the contest.
Young is a student at Calhoun High School, where she will soon begin her senior year. She is a varsity football competition cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society, the National Arts Honor Society, and Family Career and Community Leaders of America. She also is a member of the French Honors Society.
An active member of Rock Bridge Community Church and its student ministry, Young is the daughter of Mickey and DeShea Young. She has an older brother, Parker. In her free time, she likes to draw and relax at home. She says she enjoys watching Netflix and Mexican food, joking that she could eat it every day.
Young will dance with Crump, who finished his high school career at Calhoun and will celebrate with his classmates in the Aug. 1 commencement. He will attend Berry College, continuing his studies and playing baseball.
Crump was a member of the National Honor Society, was on the Academic Honor Roll, was named Senior of the Month in December 2019 and Student of the Month (January) by the Woman’s Club of Calhoun. Crump is the son of Greg Crump and Joy Goble. His stepparents are Allison Crump and Chap Goble. He has a sister, Maggie Crump and two stepsiblings, Reilly Fain and Owen Goble. He is a member of Rock Bridge Community Church.
Crump is a student athlete and was on both the football and baseball teams. While at Calhoun, he started a program called “Shop with the Stingers” to provide Christmas presents to children in need during the holiday season. He is very proud that the program volunteers were able to provide gifts to forty-two children and open the eyes of many high school students about needs in the community.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.