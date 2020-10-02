Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre will play host to performances from Faye Bentley, Jule Medders, Trey and Andrew Bentley and White Water Junction on Saturday, Dec. 5, as part of its eighth annual Dana Patterson Memorial Concert. The annual concert, set to start at 7 p.m., first began seven years ago as a way of honoring the memory of Patterson, a 1989 graduate of Gordon Central High School who was tragically slain in a murder-for-hire scheme in July 2013.
Patterson was only 42-years-old at the time of her death. Her husband, Fort Eustis staff sergeant John Mackay, was charged for the crime, along with Nicole Houchin, with whom Mackay allegedly had an affair, and Nicole Houchin’s husband, Nace Houchin.
Trey and Andrew Bentley of Brother (formerly The Van Lears) attend Meadowdale Baptist Church, where Patterson was a longtime member, and were close friends with her before her death. They worked closely with the GEM Theatre to create the memorial show in the early days after her passing. It would be fitting, they said, because Patterson’s favorite holiday was Christmas and she would have loved to do something special for children in the county around the holidays.
In the years since the first show the Bentley family has watched the concert transform into not only a wonderful memorial but also a night of spiritual healing for all who attend.
“It is really a display of love and support for Steven (Pearson, Dana’s father) and the rest of Dana’s family, who have given so much to this community,” Trey Bentley said. “It’s not a night of worship by any means, but it feels like church.”
Over the years, the concert has gathered and donated more than 7,500 toys for children in Calhoun and Gordon County, canned food for families in need, supported the local GEM Theatre and raised funds to donate to the Cooper Brazell Foundation.
“Dana loved Christmas,” Andrew said. “This is a way to honor her memory and give the love of Christmas that she had.”
This year’s event will be socially-distanced to ensure the safety of all who choose to attend. Because of this, seating will be limited.
Tickets for the Dana Patterson Memorial Concert will go on sale later this week and can be purchased on the GEM Theatre website, at the box office or by calling 706-625-3132.