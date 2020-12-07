The Dana Patterson Memorial Concert and a Christmas performance from the Nelon family are both being rescheduled, GEM Theatre manager and marketing director Kim Brazell announced earlier this week.
Brazell said the theatre had hoped for the shows to go on as planned but ultimately decided to reschedule due to concerns over COVID-19 and the recent uptick in positive cases in the state.
"We are leaving it up to the bands and the performers themselves to decide whether or not they feel safe enough to go on during all this," Brazell said. "One of the performers had open heart surgery a few months ago with the Nelons and needed to reschedule, and we had some people who were sick with the annual show, too. This was the best thing to do to keep everyone safe, including our guests, and we are planning to reschedule both shows."
The shows have not yet been rescheduled but the theatre is hoping to host both the Dana Patterson Memorial Concert and the Nelons sometime in the spring. New show dates will be released as soon as possible.
"We are working with all the groups to make sure we can get them back on our schedule as soon as we can, as safely as we can," Brazell said.
In the meantime, the GEM will be offering holiday programming in the form of festive films.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13, guests are invited to watch "Christmas Vacation," starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo at the theatre. On Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20, the GEM will show "It's a Wonderful Life," the holiday classic starring James Stewart and Henry Travers. Tickets for all the film shows are $5.
A list of showtimes and other GEM Theatre programming can be found online at calhoungemtheatre.org.