The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Taylor Bailey. She ran away from the custody of her group home on Feb. 25 and investigators believe that she may be in the Gordon County area.
Bailey is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 98 pounds. Her hair is dark brown and shoulder length and she has a scar over her right eye from a piercing. The last time she was seen, she was wearing black Hollister leggings, a burgundy colored T-shirt with the word “pink” on it, a thin blue jacket with a red stripe, and white Adidas shoes. She was at the movie theater at Walnut Square Boulevard with her group home when she ran away.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.