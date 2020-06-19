Craig Sparks was recently selected to serve as the new director of Gordon County Parks and Recreation. He takes over the position from former Parks and Recreation Director Don Holley, who has since been named director of Human Resources for the county.
“I am very happy to announce that Craig Sparks has been selected as the new director of Gordon County Parks and Recreation,” said County Administrator Jim Ledbetter. “Craig participated in the county’s internal leadership development program and his appointment continues our preference for internal promotion for qualified staff. We welcome and support Craig in his new position!”
Sparks obtained his Bachelor of Science in sports management with a concentration in recreation from Kennesaw State University. While in college, he played two years of junior college baseball at Georgia Perimeter College and worked part time at Johnson Park Recreation Center in his hometown of Conyers for five years. After graduation, he contacted Holley to see if there were any available job openings in Gordon County. There were, and he began working for the county in the Parks and Recreation Department in 2013 as an athletic supervisor.
He was later named assistant director of parks and recreation. In that position, Sparks worked under the direction of Holley, who he said always encouraged him and took extra time to make sure he was prepared for the day when he might take over the director position.
“I’ve worked under Don the whole time I’ve been in Gordon County. He was in recreation for over 30 years and has worked all over the state. He was a great leader and fighter for our community, and he has prepared me well for this day, so I feel good about it,” Sparks said. “There will be a bit of a learning curve for me, but I am very excited.”
Asked about his goals for the future of Gordon County parks, Sparks said he is looking forward to adding some of his own touches to the parks in the area. He also mentioned that he is working to get the addition of a disc golf course at Brookshire Park added to the budget for next year and that he is in the process of brainstorming new concepts for the local skate park.
“We have some projects in mind that we would like to do. We have a Brookshire Park project for a disc golf course that we’d like to have added to the budget for next year,” Sparks said. “We’re also looking at maybe putting some outdoor basketball and sand volleyball courts in where our skate park is currently. That’s just in the very early stages of discussion at the moment but is one of the things we’re considering.”
Sparks thanked County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, Assistant County Administrator Keith King and County Commissioner Becky Hood for being “super role models” for him throughout the years. He also thanked his wife, Macie Sparks, who teaches third grade at Sonoraville Elementary School, and his 3-year-old son Pierce for being his biggest supporters.
“My family and I have really enjoyed our seven-plus years here in Calhoun and look forward to what the future holds,” he said.