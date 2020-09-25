Cpt. Landon Ralston, a Sonoraville High School and Air Force Academy graduate, recently transition from the U.S. Air Force into the newly created U.S. Space Force as his family looked on during a ceremony at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, signed in December 2019, created the sixth branch of the armed forces. The Space Force is part of the Department of the Air Force but is a separate service with a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Ralston, son of Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, will continue his assignment at his present posting in the 18th Space Control Squadron located at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Ralston said he thanks all of his family and friends in the Calhoun-Gordon County community for their support in helping him achieve his goals and will always consider the community his home. He add that he is both proud and humbled to be among the first members of the Space Force and strives to exemplify the official motto, Semper Supra (Always Above).