The Calhoun Police Department arrested five people during three incidents over the weekend on an assortment of charges related to drugs, a gun and counterfeit money.
The first set arrests occurred early Saturday morning after three individuals attempted to pass off fake $50 bills at two locations in Calhoun and police found them in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to CPD reports.
According to police records, Amber Shaylyn Young, 19, of 1424 Sugar Valley Road, Calhoun, was charged with forgery, possession of cocaine, transactions in drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Emily Paige Thompson, 17, of 272 Louise Lane, Calhoun, and Devin Marquis Jones, 26, of 254 Love Bridge Drive S.E., Calhoun, were both charged with forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
The incident began Saturday at about 2 a.m. when the trio attempted to pay for food at McDonald's using a fake $50 bill. A worker there told police the individuals drove off without their order from the drive thru after being confronted about the fake money.
About an hour later an employee of a local convenience store called police when one of the individuals tried to use a fake $50 bill. An officer found the three people in a car at the store and observed a "corner baggie" typically associated with drug use in the floorboard of the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, police found several bags of suspected marijuana and meth in several locations, including bags belonging to each passenger, as well as several counterfeit $50 bills. Young then told police she had cocaine and a straw in her pocket and meth in her bra.
All three were arrested.
Meth, heroin, pills, gun
A Calhoun man was arrested Saturday evening on a list of felony charges after police found him in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, pills and a handgun.
According to CDP records, Larry S. Fowler, 31, of 129 Woodberry Drive S.E., was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police were called to the Park Brook Apartments on Peter Street on Saturday at about 7 p.m. after someone reported suspicious individuals sitting in a vehicle there for about two hours. Fowler was sitting in the car.
Also in the car, in a door panel, police found a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a bag with 23 blue pills labeled "131" and four pills believed to be Phentermine. A glass smoking pipe with suspected drug residue was found inside a glove in a separate door panel. A Highpoint 380 handgun was found under the seat of the car, and a Strike Force Safariland ballistic vest was found in the trunk.
Fowler then told police he had heroin in his shoe. Officers weighed that drug at about three grams.
Fowler was arrested. Police spoke with the other man that had been observed sitting in the vehicle with Fowler, but he was not arrested.
Child welfare call leads to arrest
The third drug arrested of the weekend came Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report that a man was beating his children in a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. Police pulled over the suspect and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and related objects, according to CPD reports.
Gregory S. Bray, 36, of 262 Dover Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, DUI and DUI child endangerment.
While speaking with Bray during the traffic stop, an officer observed what he thought was a pocket knife in Bray's pocket. Instead, police found a glass smoking pipe, and Bray admitted he also had meth in his pocket.
Bray was given a field sobriety test and then arrested.
Reports indicate there were four children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but none showed signs of injury or neglect. The Department of Family and Children Services was notified about the incident.