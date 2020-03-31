What began as a traffic stop for running a red light ended with a list of charges for a Fairmount man early Friday morning after he tried to run from police and later fought with officers once in custody, according to Calhoun Police Department records.
According to Gordon County jail records, Johnny Edward Thurman, 42, of 3168 Covington Bridge Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the CPD and charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, DUI, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane and disregarding a traffic signal.
Reports say an officer attempted to pull Thurman over on Curtis Parkway near Red Bud Road for running a red light, but Thurman kept driving and turned onto Red Bud. Other officers join the pursuit and Thurman drove his 1992 Dodge Dakota onto the Interstate 75 southbound ramp, then into a ditch as he appeared to attempt to turn around.
An officer approach the vehicle with a gun drawn, but the truck got back onto the road before turning onto the southbound ramp driving north. He then drove into a grassy area and the vehicle was stuck once again.
Officers were able to remove Thurman from the truck, and reports say he smelled of alcohol and was "talking out of his head" as police tried to give him a breath test. He was then taken to the police department and took his shoes and pants off as he was getting out of the patrol car.
As police again attempted a breath test, reports say Thurman was again "talking out of his head, saying that he was seeing other people in the room." He then, while handcuffed, attempted to run away, kicking and headbutting an officer during the ensuing struggle. He was contained and then transported to a hospital for treatment for a small cut on his head.
Additionally, an officer found an insulin syringe on the ground by Thurman's pants and was stuck with the needle while placing a cap over the tip. He was treated for the needle stick.