A pair of Calhoun brothers are facing felony charges after a 911 call about a man jumping in front of traffic turned into a struggle between the men and police officers and a bevy of profanity-laden threats related to retaliation from a Mexican cartel.
According to Gordon County jail records, Miguel Angel Guzman, 27, of 689 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, was charged with terroristic threats and acts and obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers. Rolando Cruz Guzman, 30, of the same address, was charged with pedestrian under the influence, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, and a probation violation.
The incident began Friday afternoon when Calhoun Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of Mauldin Road and Northview Drive because of calls to 911 about a drunk man jumping in front of vehicles. CPD reports state the first officer on the scene discovered Rolando Guzman in the roadway.
The officer pulled up to Rolando Guzman, but he grabbed a beer and stumbled toward his home, ignoring orders from the officer to stop. As the officer followed him, she noticed Miguel Guzman laying on a ramp connected to the porch, appearing to be unconscious.
Rolando Guzman got inside the house and attempted to shut the officer out, but she was able to get inside, take him to the ground and handcuff him. Reports say he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
A second officer arrived on the scene and attempted to place Miguel Guzman into handcuffs, but he resisted and both officers were required to take him to the ground and handcuff him. He also was described as smelling of alcohol and having bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
On the way to and at the jail, both Guzmans repeatedly threatened the officers and their family members, with Miguel Guzman claiming to be a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Rolando Guzman making repeated references to “the Mexican cartel.”
Officers also spoke to a 911 caller who identified Rolando Guzman as the drunk man who had jumped in front of their vehicle and then screamed profanities and threats at them while making a gun shape with his fingers.