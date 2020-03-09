A pair of Murray County residents were arrested by the Calhoun Police Department on several felony drug charges in the early morning hours Friday during a traffic stop after an officer discovered several suspected methamphetamine pipes and a felony amount of marijuana.
According to Gordon County jail records: Justin Lamar Chambers, 27, of 455 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal and a tail light violation. Adilen Castillo Aragon, 26, of 106 Brittany Court, Chatsworth, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
An officer stopped the Dodge Charger the pair was traveling in on Court Street at King Street after dispatch said the license plate was registered to a Kia Sorento. The officer noticed multiple torch-style lighters and cigarillo wrappers inside the vehicle, items typically associated with illegal drug use.
According to the CPD report, Chambers, who was driving, initially gave the officer permission to search the vehicle but then told him to get a warrant. The officer asked Aragon to step out of the vehicle and noticed she smelled of marijuana.
Due to the odor and the visible items, the officer searched the car and found three glass smoking devices and a black straw, all containing suspected meth residue, in three different locations.
Both Chambers and Aragon were placed in handcuffs, and the officer advised Aragon that she would face additional charges if she crossed the guard line at the jail with illegal items. She then admitted to have marijuana on her person and, after her handcuffs were temporarily removed, pulled 28.8 grams of the plant from her pants. The amount is just more than ounce and therefore a felony.
Both individuals were taken to jail without incident and the drugs and smoking devices were photographed and entered into evidence.