Calhoun Police Department detectives arrested a 26-year-old Adairsville man after he had sex multiple times with a 13-year-old girl, according to reports.
According to Gordon County jail records, Kaland Christopher Ray, 26, of 24 Ward Mountain Trail, Adairsville, was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Police were called to the residence of the girl by the girl's mother after she learned from someone else about the encounters. The girl had sent messages to a friend about the encounters, and the mother had obtained screenshots of the messages.
Ray told investigations that he had sex with the girl once by mistake, believing it to be someone else in the bed. The girl told her mother about multiple encounters.
Ray was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department late Friday night and booked into the county jail early Saturday morning.