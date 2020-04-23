What started as a traffic stop Wednesday morning for an improper turn resulted in the arrests of three Calhoun men on charges related to the possession of more than 15 grams of cocaine, according to police records.
Calhoun Police Department officers arrested three men at about 5 a.m. Wednesday: Luis Antonio Corzo, 19, of 130 Woodberry Court; Alejandro Serrano, 33, of 130 Woodberry court; and Octavius Terrance Curtis, 32, of 300 Patrol Road, were each charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of crack cocaine.
A fourth subject, a 16-year-old juvenile, was also detained and released to his mother.
The incident began early Wednesday when an officer pulled over a 1995 Honda Civic after the vehicle made an improper turn onto Red Bud Road from Newtown Road. The vehicle drove into the BP gas station on Red Bud and a man wearing a black hoodie jumped out and fled on foot.
The officer approached the car and could smell marijuana emitting from the car and could also see what appeared to be marijuana "shake," lose bits of the plant, in the floor board of the car.
Two other officers chased and captured the man who ran from the scene, later identified as Curtis, who already had a warrant from Gordon County for larceny.
After conducting a probable cause search of the car, officers found a clear plastic bag containing 15.1 grams of cocaine, a marijuana cigarette and a digital scale. The three subjects who remained in the vehicle -- Corzo, Serrano and the juvenile -- all claimed the cocaine was actually flour. No one claimed possession of the drug, which was tested on scene and showed positive as cocaine.
The three adults were arrested and taken to the Gordon County jail, while the juvenile was released to his mother.