Derrick and Rebecca Denomme admit that it has been challenging trying to open a new brick and mortar business in the midst of a pandemic, but a few busy days this weekend should have the couple ready to open the doors to their new Cozy Cabin Candle Company come Tuesday.
"It's been so crazy. I spend about half my day on the phone with suppliers and wholesalers," said Derrick, noting that he finally received an order of glass jars on Thursday that had been delayed for quite some time.
Cozy Cabin Candle company will open a storefront location next week at 1128 Red Bud Road, a spot in the Red Bud Plaza, but business has already been on fire at their online store, found at www.cozycabincandlecompany.com.
The new business originally started as a hobby and an extra way to make some money after Derrick had to take medical leave from his normal job. He and Rebecca both work full time, third shift jobs currently, but he had to take time off about six months ago and decided to make and sell candles at flea markets.
"We decided to try to make candles on the side just to pay bills," Derrick said.
The couple was making about $400-500 a weekend at the flea markets, "but then life just got too busy and we had to set it aside," explained Rebecca.
Then, a few months ago, the couple decided to get back into the business, and their previous customers were eager to lend their support. Now, with their online business doing so well, and because they found it easier to secure a business license with a physical location, they decided to open the store.
Cozy Cabin Candle Company offers unique, custom scented candles in a variety of sizes and types, as well as warmers and wax melts. The candles and melts are handmade in house. The most popular scent has been the fruit loops wax melts and candles, which feature hand painted color tie-dye-style patterns.
Another popular item has been the company's wood wick candles, which feature a wooden wick instead of string. The wooden wick apparently pops and flickers like a tiny camp fire as the candle burns.
Rebecca said the company has mostly been self-sustaining thanks to the flea market and online sales, but the couple has invested some of their own money into it as the push comes to open by Tuesday.
Derrick noted a recent batch of sales helped cover the costs of some recent inventory addition and a new sign for the front of the shop.
"It was a lot of fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants stuff," he quipped.
For more information, visit the company's website or call 706-383-6734.