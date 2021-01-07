Numbers released by the Department of Public Health this week confirm an increase of 11,690 positive cases in Georgia from Monday evening, after 3 p.m., to Wednesday at 3 p.m. Positive confirmed cases in Gordon County increased by 102 during that same time period.
Deaths increased by 135 statewide from Monday evening until Wednesday at 3 p.m., with no new deaths reported for Gordon County.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor continues to urge locals to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.