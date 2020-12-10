As of Thursday, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Gordon County did not increase this week, though the number of positive cases in the community continued to rise.
The 3 p.m. report released Wednesday by the Department of Public Health showed 96 new confirmed positive cases in Gordon County over the last week.
Across the state, an update from the Department of Public Health revealed Wednesday that the seven-day average of new cases in Georgia had increased 64% over the previous seven-day average of new cases. These figures represent a 2.6% increase over the previous peak on July 24.
As of Dec. 7, there are 448,683 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 58,007 antigen positive cases of the virus, cumulative in the state.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor continues to urge locals to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
- Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
- If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
- If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
- Even if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
From Dec. 1-7, the seven-day average of new cases reported increased 62% over the previous seven-day average of new cases. (Note: the decrease in the seven-day average of new cases reported on Dec. 1 were an artifact of decreased testing and delayed reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday.)
As of Dec. 7, there are 448,683 PCR confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 58,007 antigen positive cases of COVID-19, cumulative in Georgia.