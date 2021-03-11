On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia will expand its vaccine eligibility beginning Monday, March 15, to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.
Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination. Because of the expansion, those with disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability caused by a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.
The medical conditions referenced are: asthma (moderate to severe, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, neurologic conditions, obesity, pregnancy, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, pulmonary fibrosis, sickle cell disease, thalassemia (blood disorder) hypertension/high blood pressure and heart conditions. The immunocompromised can also receive the vaccine under Wednesday's expansion.
To find a vaccine location near you or to schedule an appointment, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for individuals aged 16 and 17 who are in an eligible population for vaccination. Appointments can be made at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine.
The Gordon County Health Department also has COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible individuals. Call 706-624-1444 now to schedule an appointment for this week. Appointments are available while vaccine supply lasts.
The news that Georgia is moving into the next stage of its vaccine rollout plan comes as Gordon County mourns the loss of another two community members to COVID-19.
Since last Wednesday, in addition to the two deaths, the county saw an increase of 95 new, confirmed coronavirus cases. The state saw an increase of 8,263 new, confirmed cases and 357 deaths during the same time period.
The total number of COVID-related deaths reported in Gordon County since the start of the pandemic last year has now reached 94.
As rollout of the vaccine continues, the Department of Public Health recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information on local and statewide COVID-19 information, visit dph.georgia.gov for the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.