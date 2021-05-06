The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease this week as vaccination rollout continues across the state and in Gordon County, where 11,097 vaccines have already been administered and 19 percent of the population has received both doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Only 29 new cases of the virus were reported from Wednesday, April 28, to Wednesday, May 5 in Gordon County, as compared to 32 new cases the previous week. Four deaths were reported locally.
The county’s 14-day average positivity rate also decreased slightly from the 4 percent reported from April 8 to April 21 to 3.7 percent for the two week period from April 15 to April 28, according to the DPH. More recent data about the positivity rate is not yet available as the department allows 5 days for data analysis before reporting the numbers to the public.
Of the 25 percent of Gordon County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Georgia DPH reports that 7,735 doses went to females, 6,279 to males and 66 to individuals of an unknown gender.
Statewide, 5,602 new cases and 200 COVID-related deaths have been reported since last Thursday, April 29.
Whether you have been vaccinated or not, the Department of Public Health advises that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be tested and follow the advice of a health care provider about next steps. Others are recommended to set up vaccinations appointments and receive their free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination, log on to dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or nwgapublichealth.org to register if you are 16 or older.