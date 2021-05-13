The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gordon County continued to trend down this week as Georgians across the state continue to receive first and second doses of vaccines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.
From Thursday, May 6, to Thursday, May 13, only 15 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the county. This number represents a continued decrease from the previous two weeks in which 29 and 32 new cases were reported respectively. Only one death was reported locally in the last week.
Numbers across the state are also decreasing rapidly as vaccine rollout continues. Georgians saw an increase of 5,366 new, confirmed coronavirus cases from Thursday, May 6, to Thursday, May 13. 140 COVID-related deaths were reported during the same time period.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, 25,708 vaccines have been administered in Gordon County with at least 21% of the population having received both doses.
Whether you have been vaccinated or not, the Department of Public Health advises that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms be tested and follow the advice of a health care provider about next steps. Others are recommended to set up vaccinations appointments and receive their free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
To find a vaccination location or for an appointment to receive a vaccination, log on to dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or nwgapublichealth.org to register if you are 16 or older.