Gordon County’s number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 55 Thursday as another patient was reported to have succumbed to the effects of the virus.
The 3 p.m. report released Thursday by the Department of Public Health showed Gordon County’s total confirmed cases at 2,871 and total deaths at 55. Those figures represent 321 new cases and seven new deaths over the previous two weeks and 173 new cases and two new deaths over the past week.
Statewide, the Thursday DPH report showed a total of 396,641 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 8,569 deaths. Those numbers represent 2,661 new cases and 33 deaths in the state since 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient’s residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.