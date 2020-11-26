Gordon County’s number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 54 on Thursday as another patient was reported to have succumbed to the effects of the virus.
The 3 p.m. report released Thursday by the Department of Public Health showed Gordon County’s total confirmed cases at 3,034 and total deaths at 54. Those figures represent 374 new cases and one new death over the previous two weeks and 163 new cases and one fewer deaths over the past week.
Early this week the DPH reassigned two deaths that had been attributed to Gordon County to different locations, dropping the total local deaths to 53 on Wednesday before the number climbed back to 54 on Thursday.
Statewide, the Thursday DPH report showed a total of 413,909 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 8,716 deaths. Those numbers represent 2,907 new cases and 22 new deaths since 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient’s residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.