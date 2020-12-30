As of Wednesday, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Gordon County had increased by four. One of these deaths occurred over the holidays, with the remaining three deaths occurring between 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.
According to reports from the Department of Public Health, there was a confirmed increase of 19,652 confirmed positive cases and 160 deaths in the state of Georgia over the holiday period from Thursday, Dec. 24, to Sunday, Dec. 27. During that same period, there was an increase of 119 confirmed positive cases and one death in Gordon County.
In the time since, the Department of Public Health has confirmed an increase of 14,470 confirmed positive cases and 94 deaths in the state. There has been an increase of 83 confirmed positive cases and three deaths in Gordon County since Monday, Dec. 28.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor continues to urge locals to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.