Gordon County’s number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 31 on Wednesday following the addition of two other new deaths within the past week.
The 3 p.m. report released Thursday by the Department of Public Health showed Gordon County’s total confirmed cases at 1,561 and total deaths at 31. Those figures represent the addition of 92 new cases since 3 p.m. last Thursday, Aug. 27, and 245 new cases over the previous two weeks.
The total number of deaths in Gordon had held steady at 23 since the addition of two new fatal cases on July 28, but then six deaths were reported in mid to late August, including one on Aug. 31. Two new deaths -- one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, have helped raise the total number of COVID deaths in Gordon County to 31 as of Thursday afternoon.
Statewide, the Thursday DPH report showed a total of 277,288 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 5,868 deaths. Those numbers represent 2,675 new cases and 73 new deaths in the state since 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient’s residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
