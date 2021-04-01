The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gordon County continued to decrease this week as more and more local community members receive first and second doses of vaccines aimed at limiting future cases of the virus and slowing its spread.
From Thursday, March 25, to Thursday, April 1, only 52 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Gordon County. This number represents a steep decrease from previous months in which it was not uncommon to see hundreds of cases in a week. Three deaths were also reported locally.
Numbers across the state of Georgia are also decreasing rapidly as vaccine rollout continues. In the same time period, Georgians saw an increase of 6,528 new cases and 328 new, COVID-related deaths.
According to the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 3,880,883 Georgians had received at least one dose of the vaccine on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Regardless of your vaccination status or prior infections, the Department of Public Health advises that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should be tested and follow the advice of a health care provider about next steps.
To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination, log on to dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or nwgapublichealth.org to register if you are 16 or older.