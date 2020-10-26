Gordon County’s number of total deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 45 on Monday as another patient was reported to have succumbed to the effects of the virus.
That instance, in addition to another local death over the weekend, were part of a continued uptick in both cases and deaths locally during the month of October.
The 3 p.m. report released Monday by the Department of Public Health showed Gordon County’s total confirmed cases at 2,318 and total deaths at 45. Those figures represent 319 new cases and six new deaths over the previous two weeks and 83 new cases and two new deaths over the past week.
Additionally, a second employee at the Gordon County elections offices tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The following statement was released by Keith King, executive assistant for the Gordon County Government:
“Another employee in the Gordon County Elections Department has tested positive for COVID-19 from a rapid test. We feel that it is important to keep the public informed. The building is being sterilized today and numerous measures are in place consistent with CDC guidelines to protect the voting public. The county has marked six foot intervals for distancing, often opens the front door for voters to eliminate transmission from the door handle, screens for temperature and symptoms, provides free masks, provides single use pens, wipes down voting machines between uses and other measures. You may also vote by mail and secure drop box. Your vote is important and we are trying to provide the best and safest voter experience while we deal with this pandemic.”
Statewide, the Monday DPH report showed a total of 351,881 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 7,827 deaths. Those numbers represent 958 new cases and 18 new deaths in the state since 3 p.m. Sunday.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient’s residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.