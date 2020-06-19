Gordon County has seen a recent uptick in the new number of COVID-19 cases reported.
On Thursday, June 18, the Department of Public Health reported 273 confirmed cases, 18 deaths and 37 hospitalizations among Gordon County residents.
That represents 110 new confirmed cases reported since June 1. Additionally, two new deaths and four new hospitalizations have been reported this month. The totals on June 1 were 163 cases, 16 deaths and 33 hospitalizations.
On May 1, Gordon’s totals included 113 cases, 12 deaths and 26 hospitalizations, which means 47 news cases, four new deaths and seven new hospitalizations were reported during the entire month of May.
Courtney Taylor, director of Gordon County Emergency Management, said that cases are assigned to the county of a patient’s resident, not necessarily where the patient was tested or treated.
“Remember to continue to wash hands often, cover your cough and practice social distancing. As always we ask everyone to continue to pray for our community, our state and our nation. We will continue to update as information changes and becomes available,” Taylor said.
Georgia’s numbers have also ticked up since the beginning of June. On Thursday the DPH reported a total of 60,912 positive cases in the state, including 9,663 hospitalizations and 2,605 deaths.
That represents an increase of 13,293 new cases, 1,536 new hospitalizations and 531 new deaths in Georgia since June 1.
The DPH releases data daily at 3 p.m. on its website: dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.