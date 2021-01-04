The total number of local deaths attributed to COVID-19 increased by one over the New Years holiday, as did the number of confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Gordon County.
A total of 159 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county from Wednesday, Dec. 30, to Sunday, Jan. 3, for an average of 39.75 new cases per day. At the state level, confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus rose by 28,889 for a daily average of 7,222.25 new cases over the same period. Deaths in Georgia rose by 85.
The numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) as of 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, confirm an additional increase of 4,030 positive cases in Georgia in just 24 hours. The number of deaths declined by seven. Gordon County, per the DPH, shows an increase of 15 confirmed positive cases and zero new deaths since Jan. 3.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor continues to urge locals to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.