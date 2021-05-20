More than one-fourth of all Gordon County residents have received at least one does of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Based on information provided through the DPH vaccine dashboard, 26% or 14,631 county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The number of fully vaccinated Gordon County residents reached 12,278 this week, according to the same data, with citizens over the age of 75 leading the charge toward immunity.
Approximately 87.4% of all people living in Gordon County between the ages of 75 and 84 have received at least one dose of vaccine. For those 85 and older, approximately 80.7% have received at least one dose.
The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county decreased for the third week in a row with only 10 new cases reported from last Thursday, May 13, to Thursday, May 20. One local death was reported in the same time frame.
Numbers across the state also decreased for the third time this week. Georgians saw an increase of 2,718 new, confirmed coronavirus cases from Thursday, May 13, to Thursday, May 20. 84 COVID-related deaths were reported.
The Department of Public Health recommends that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even those who have previously been vaccinated, be tested and follow the advice of a health care provider about next steps. Others are recommended to set up vaccination appointments and receive their free COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
To find a vaccination location or for an appointment to receive a COVID_19 vaccination, log on to the website at dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or nwgapublichealth.org to register if you are 16 or older.