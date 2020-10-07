Even though Calhoun is off, both county teams are in action this Friday night. Gordon Central travels to Blue Ridge to take on Fannin County, and Sonoraville hosts North Murray. Both kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central (1-3) has its hands full against a 3-0 Fannin County team, and the Warriors have revenge on their minds after a tough loss to Gordon Lee last week at home. All focus has shifted toward slowing down the Rebels’ offense that has been tough to deal with so far this season.
Fannin County’s dangerous, up-tempo, spread offense is led by Luke Holloway at quarterback, who not only airs it out but is their primary rusher as well. Running back Caleb Postell also shares carries in the backfield, and Cohutta Hyde leads a talented Rebels’ receiving corps. Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton knows the Warriors have got their work cut out for them to slow down the opposing offense.
“We’re hoping to make it a football game,” Hamilton said. “They’re scoring about 50 points a game again. It feels like we’re just playing teams that light up the scoreboard. They’ve got a very good quarterback. They got two really good wide receivers — big, fast and pretty talented at what they do. Quarterback — he’s going to let that thing fly, and he’s going to try to get it to his best wide receivers.”
The Warriors will no doubt want to control the clock with their run-heavy offense, which will face the challenge of having to execute against a solid Fannin County defense, which is giving up an average of only 11 points per game. Hamilton stresses the need to control the ball and keep the Fannin County offense off the field, among other things.
“The keys to being successful are getting first downs and trying to slow the game down as much as we can to keep their offense off the field,” Hamilton said. “They can’t score as long as we keep control of the football. We got to control the clock and eliminate penalties. At practice today, we focused majorly at eliminating delay of game penalties, offsides penalties and all those things, so that way we can keep drives going.”
On the other side of the county, Sonoraville (2-1, 0-1) is looking to rebound against North Murray at The Furnace, after taking a tough loss on the road at Rockmart last week. North Murray (1-1) are defending Region 6-AAA Champions and will offer a big challenge this week.
The Mountaineers have a balanced offense led by first year starting quarterback Seth Griffin. His job is made much easier by being able to put the ball in the hands of star running back Dante Tidwell-Edwards. Getting him the football is clearly the focal point of the North Murray offense. Pate says Sonoraville will have to focus on slowing Tidwell-Edwards down on Friday.
“What they’re trying to do is get the ball in No. 23’s hands,” Pate said. “That kid is a dominant high school player. They’ll put him at wideout. They’ll put him in the slot. They’ll put him at running back. Whatever they can do to get Dante the ball is what they’ll do. He does a good job with ball in his hands. He runs extremely hard, so we got to make sure that we’re making the initial tackles on him where he’s not getting a lot of yards after contact.”
The main key to victory in Pate’s mind will be how they handle big plays.
“Eliminating big plays will be key,” Pate said. “We gave up a ton against Rockmart and didn’t have enough offensively. We have to eliminate big plays and have big plays offensively. It makes it a lot easier when you can get some chunk plays.”
The biggest thing Pate wants to see on Friday night is better execution from his team.
“We got to execute a lot better,” Pate said. “In the Rockmart game, we obviously had trouble in all three phases of the game. We got to make sure we execute offensively and execute our assignments defensively. I want to see us attacking more both offensively and defensively. Offensively as far as execution — our completion percentage has got to be higher. We got to make sure we run the right reads in the run game and in the passing game.”