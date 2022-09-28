Could the same regions that house the Calhoun, Sonoraville, and Gordon Central football teams also have teams that make a run at a GHSA state title?
Through the first half of the fall football season it seems so.
Calhoun played Cartersville Thursday night in Cartersville to start the Region 7-5A and both of those teams are playing for deep runs and state championships, like last year when the Yellow Jackets played in the 5A finals against Warner Robbins.
In the 7-4A where Sonoraville now resides, Cedartown is looking more and more like a team that will play 14 or 15 games with a 5-0 record and not many points scored against them.
And there are a lot of people who believe Rockmart, which won the Region 6-3A championship in 2021 with a sophomore-laden team, is the new favorite to win a Region 7-2A crown and they will host Gordon Central in a little more than two weeks.
To start this week, Cartersville was the number one ranked squad in 5A, Cedartown was number one in 4A and Rockmart was ranked 10th in 2A, but that probably had more to do with their 2-2 record than anything else.
It definitely appears that once again in the 7-5A, the winner between Thursday's night game between Calhoun-Cartersville (details were not available at press time) had the early inside track towards winning a Region championship and doing it quite possibly by running the table.
But it also looks like the Region from top-to-bottom will be stronger this year than last year when Calhoun, Cartersville, and Blessed Trinity were making 5A playoff runs while Hiram, Woodland and Cass had five wins combined.
After Cartersville's 5-0 start going into the first week of league action, everyone in the 7-5A had at least two losses but Calhoun's losses were to two state-ranked opponents -- Blessed Trinity and Cedartown. And it's hard to imagine any high school team in the state had played a more difficult schedule than the Yellow Jackets, lining up against four top-six ranked teams from here to Gardendale, Alabama.
Besides Calhoun, Hiram was the only other team above .500 as they were also 3-2. Dalton and Cass were both 2-3 and Woodland was 1-4 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
For Hiram, the first-half start already guarantees the Hornets a better record than last year when they were 1-9. They have also been dynamic offensively, sitting second in the Region in points scored with 186 (six less than Carterville's 192) in those five games or more than 37 points per outing.
