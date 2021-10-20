The 2021 high school volleyball season is officially over in Gordon County.
It came to an end Tuesday night when both Calhoun and Sonoraville were knocked out of the GHSA state playoffs with first-round defeats.
CALHOUN
The Lady Yellow Jackets saw their 2021 season come to an end on the road Tuesday evening when they fell to Chamblee, 3-0, near Atlanta.
The loss completed what had been a very busy five-day period for head coach Nick Hann’s team, which spent last Thursday and Saturday playing its 5A Region 7 tournament to determine seeding going into the playoffs.
The girls went 2-2 in the Regional competition, losing the first game last Thursday at home to Cartersville. They came back Saturday in Cartersville and won their first two matches before they lost to the home team again for the second time in three days to slip to the third seed in the region.
Calhoun began the league tournament by losing 2-0 to Cartersville, which was a lower-seeded club. The Hurricanes won by a 25-12, 25-18,score to leave Calhoun playing catch-up going into Day 2 of the event.
The Lady Jackets came back Saturday and won the first of their three matches with a 2-0 sweep over Cass, putting them back in contention for one of the top two seeds that would have earned them a home game to begin the playoffs.
Both of the wins over the Colonels were pretty decisive too as they took the first set, 25-10, and the second, 25-12.
They made it two straight wins by rolling over Woodland, 2-0, making the Wildcats fourth seed. Hann’s team won the first set pretty handily, 25-15, but the second set was close all the way before Calhoun emerged with a 25-22 victory.
But in their next match, which was the battle for the second seed, they lost again to Cartersville dropping both sets by a 25-16 tally.
That meant starting out with a playoff game on the road Tuesday at Chamblee, which was the two seed out of Region 5.
The Yellow Jackets went down fighting against the Bulldogs. They lost the first set 25-13, but were right there in the second and third set before coming up just short in the second, 25-23, and the third 25-22 to end their year.
Chamblee now moves on to the second round of the 5A playoffs against Woodward Academy, which is the top seed out of Region 3. Woodward Academy knocked off Ware County on Tuesday night in two sets their opening-round playoff games.
Region 7 regular-season and tournament champion Blessed Trinity, along with second-seeded Cartersville, both won their first-round playoff games while Cass was knocked out by Saint Pius X.
Blessed Trinity beat Decatur in three sets and now faces Warner Robbins in the second round. Cartersville beat Northview in three sets to move on to the Sweet 16.
Calhoun ends autumn with a 27-23 record.
SONORAVILLE
Just one year after reaching the AAA state semifinals, the Phoenix’s hopes of doing it two years in a row came to an halt early Tuesday night with their 3-1 loss to East Jackson, which was the three seed out of Area 8.
Sonoraville came in the postseason as the two seed out of Region 6 after winning two of three games at their Area tournament last Thursday and Saturday.
They started off play in their own tournament with a 2-0 dusting of North Murray, beating the Mountaineers, 25-4, 25-16, giving the Phoenix a shot at the top seed to start play on Saturday.
The Phoenix jarred Adairsville, 2-1, in their first match on Saturday, but faltered to regular season champ LaFayette, 3-0, in the tournament finals.
Against Adairsville, the Phoenix rallied from behind after losing the first set, 25-17. They won a tough second set, 25-21, and then pulled away in the third for a 15-9 verdict that advanced them to the finals.
But LaFayette completed a perfect run through the 12-0 run through the region by defeating Sonoraville in three games, 25-12, 25-22 in, and 25-16, in the Region finals.
The Lady Ramblers, in fact, were the only 3A Region 6 to move on to the second round of the Georgia High School state volleyball playoffs after Ringgold and Adairsville were also eliminated on Tuesday night.
Ringgold, which was the third seed, lost to Hart County in three sets and Adairsville fell to Region 8’s top seed Oconee county in three sets as well.
LaFayette toppled Stephens County, 3-0, and now plays Richmond Academy this weekend in the second round with the winner of that game moving on to next weekend’s Elite Eight state tournament.
The Phoenix end the year with a 24-19 mark overall and they were 9-2 in the region.