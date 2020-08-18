The Gordon County Tax Commissioner’s Office and Tax Assessor’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, Executive Assistant Keith King announced Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are encouraged to use the online services as well as the dropbox near the mean entrance to the office.
For the Tax Commissioner’s Office, users can visit the Georgia Drives Online System to renew tags, replace registration, pay insurance fines, cancel registration, estimate Title Ad Valorem Tax and more. That site can be found at www.eservices.drives.ga.gov.
Property taxes maybe be paid online at gordoncounty.org/departments/tax-commissioners-office/disclaimer.
Questions for the Tax Commissioner’s Office can be emailed the Motor Vehicle Division at motorvehicles@gordoncounty.org or the Property Tax Division at propertytax@gordoncounty.org.
For the Tax Assessor’s Office, residents may look up Tax Assessor Data on the county’s QPublic website at www.qpublic.net/ga/gordon.
Anyone with questions can email appraisalstaff@gordoncounty.org or call 706-629-6812.