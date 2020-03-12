According to the Gordon County Emergency Management website, there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gordon County. No additional information is available at this time.
Speculation about whether or not the virus had reached Calhoun and Gordon County began this afternoon after a Georgia Department of Public Health map listed one case in the county on its Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 Daily Status Report map, found here.
The map lists cases based on county of residence for individuals who have tested positive for the virus. This does not mean that they ever presented symptoms in the area, were tested in the area or treated in the area. It just means they are from Gordon County, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated for their symptoms.
Garrett Nudd, Director of Marketing and Communications at AdventHealth, said no cases of COVID-19 have been treated or confirmed at the hospital.
The Calhoun Times has reached out to Nancy Nydam with the Georgia Department of Public Health and will update this story as more information becomes available.