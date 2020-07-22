Members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners met digitally via a Zoom call that was streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday evening after an employee in the Administration Building tested positive for COVID-19.
"That employee was tested as a result of contact tracing that showed a possible exposure while off duty," explained County Administrator Jim Ledbetter. "The employee has remained asymptomatic. The rest of us in the building have been tested as a precaution and we are self quarantined waiting on results. Nobody is exhibiting symptoms and the building has been sterilized."
The move came on the heels of the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily 3 p.m. report Tuesday that showed 26 new positive cases and one new death in Gordon County since the same time Monday. In total, there had been 711 confirmed cases, 50 hospitalizations and 20 deaths reported in Gordon County since the start of the pandemic by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
During the meeting, the board:
- Conducted a public hearing and approved a zoning change request for property at 2913 Sugar Valley Road in Sugar Valley. The zoning for the 1.46 acres changes from A-1 to R-1.
- Approved a request Public Works Department to fill a vacant position created by a retirement. The request was needed as a result of the county's response to the pandemic including a hiring freeze.
- Approved, by a 3-2 vote, an application for a malt beverage and wine license for Owens Grocery in Ranger. The store has a new owner, which prompts the new license.
- Approved a declaration of surplus property for the Information Technology Department for a miscellaneous list of equipment, including desk phones, monitors, printers, wireless routers, backup batteries, various cables and hard drives that will be securely shredded.
- Approved the annual agreement with the Office of the Public Defender to help fund indigent defense.
- Approved an agreement with AT&T for services and equipment.
- Approved a lease-purchase agreement with DE Lage Public Finance to buy new information technology equipment. The deal allows the county to spread out the cost of purchase over a five-year period.
- Approved a change order for the health department project in the amount of $35,767.19. The new money covers the cost of having to remove bad soil from the area that will be the parking lot and bring in new soil to build up the area. Upon testing, officials discovered the soil under the space where the previous health department had sat was poor and would eventually erode away.