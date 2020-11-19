Gordon County’s director of finance, Al Leonard, will be retiring soon and Jason Brown, who has worked under Leonard for about 15 years, will be stepping in to fill the role of interim director, members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners heard during their meeting Tuesday evening.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter had high praise for both men, saying the county has continuously been in strong financial shape under Leonard’s leadership even during some of the most challenging of times.
Ledbetter sais that Leonard will be dearly missed but that Brown is surely capable of filling the role.
In other business on Tuesday, the commission:
♦ Approved a budget amendment for just over $95,000 to allow for employee year-end compensation. Chair Becky Hood noted that such bonuses were only possible because each department within the county government work diligently to cut costs and save money this year.
♦ Awarded a new fuel contract for gas and diesel to JAT Energy.
♦ Voted to fill four vacant slots at Gordon County 911.
♦ Appointed Stephanie Jones to the Board of Assessors to fill an unexpired term than ends Dec. 31.
♦ Approved a 2021-2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant project list to the total of $1.185 million. There are 16 roads in various parts of the county included on the list.
Approved the 2021 Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting schedule.