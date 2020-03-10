The Gordon County Board of Education discussed emergency preparedness plans related to COVID-19 during its evening meeting on Monday. Though no cases of the virus have been reported in Gordon County, Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said she and her team are monitoring the situation.
"I want everyone to rest assured that we are working well with representatives from the Department of Public Health and health officials here in our county. That's something we always do, year round," Fraker said. "We work with them all the time on things like the flu and monitoring student absences. We have a good relationship with them."
Fraker also noted that the board is working closely with the recently-formed COVID-19 Calhoun-Gordon County task Force, which is comprised of officials from AdventHealth Gordon, the Gordon County Health Department, Emergency Management, state law enforcement, local city and county fire departments and elected officials from both the city and county. They will be monitoring the situation closely, she said, and meeting together every Tuesday to discuss and develop plans as necessary.
Currently, those plans do not look much different from what the school does on a regular basis with students who are sick with flu-like symptoms.
"We have plans in our schools to isolate children who are sick if someone cannot come pick them up immediately," Fraker said. "We do that as part of our usual protocol whenever students have a fever."
She also noted that schools and buses in Gordon County are currently being cleaned and disinfected as a precautionary measure. Other precautions to take can be found on the CDC website and include:
- Washing hands frequently
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Staying home if you are sick and running a fever
- Coughing or sneezing into your elbow or using tissue to cover it and then throwing the tissue in the trash
In other business, the board approved a change order in the amount of $14,500 for the recently approved renovation of the Gordon Central High School Ratner Stadium press box.
The change order would cover the cost of adding an awning to cover the "top portion" of the press box, according to Fraker. Even with the additional cost of adding the awning, Fraker said the total price of the renovation is less than the $184,000 originally budgeted for the project.