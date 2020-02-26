T.G. Sheppard recently released first solo country album in 22 years, “Midnight in Memphis,” adding to a career that includes 21 No. 1 songs. He will perform songs from that album when he takes the stage at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m.
The album is a continuation of the sort of music Sheppard has produced throughout his career and should remind listeners of some of his most famous chart-topping hits, “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” “I Loved ‘Em Everyone,” “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven,” and “Party Time.” The first single off the album, “I Wanna Live Like Elvis,” is in honor of his late friend Elvis Presley. According to Sheppard, it tells the story of the King’s life in less than four minutes.
“Having him be one of my closest friends for so many years and having grown up around him, I just had to record that song,” Sheppard said. “I was there for a lot of those years when some of the things that I sing about in the song happened, so it really means a lot for me to be able to honor him in that way.”
Sheppard also mentioned the songs “I’m a Song,” which he said is written from the point of view of a song and highlights the meaning music can hold for people, and “Good Man,” which was written by his wife and “dream girl” Kelly Lang, as two others that were particularly important to him in putting together the album.
“My wife wrote that song about me. It was the greatest compliment and gift from her for me to hear her put in words how she feels about me as a person and husband,” Sheppard said. “That inspired me to want to make the very best album possible.”
Asked what concert attendees can expect from his Calhoun show, Sheppard said he will perform many of his No. 1 hits as well as songs off the new album. Mostly, he said they will see an artist who loves nothing better than being on stage, performing music for people who want to hear it.
“What people are going to see at my concert is a guy on stage that has more fun there than anybody could ever have sitting in the audience. I really and truly embrace every show and love performing for people and connecting with them,” he said. “I hope I will be able to connect with people and touch their life in some way during the show even if it’s only for a few minutes at a time.”
Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. The Humboldt, Tennessee, native left his childhood home for the bright lights of Memphis at age 15, eager to begin his career in earnest. He put out his first record, “High School Days,” under the name Brian Stacy in 1966 and served as an opening act for some of the biggest gigs in America, including The Animals, Jan & Dean and The Beach Boys.
The fledgling star took a break from the stage and worked as a record promoter for a while following that first record release, during which time he formed a close personal and professional relationship with Elvis Presley. As a token of their friendship, Presley gave Sheppard his first tour bus in 1976. Sheppard was named “Best New Male Artist” that same year by CASH BOX and scored 14 consecutive No. 1 songs.
“I was able to be on the road with Elvis in the comeback years. Being on the road with him is like being on the road with the royal family, really. It doesn’t get better than that,” Sheppard said of his experiences. “I remember when he called me to tell me he got me a tour bus. He said it would make it easier for me to go on tour and said he wished he had one when he started out so that he didn’t have to go around in cars. He wanted to do that for me. That’s amazing.”
The memories of his time with Elvis are some of his favorites, but Sheppard said the experiences he looks back on as most influential in his life were the times when he was fortunate enough to perform at the White House for former presidents Reagan and Bush.
“I come from a small, humble town in Tennessee. I never dreamed I would even go to the White House, let alone do a concert there,” he said. “I was awestruck.”
The promise of Sheppard’s early career followed him into the 1980s as he racked up one hit after another, including songs like “Faking Love,” “Make My Day,” and “Sudden Impact.” He signed with Columbia Records in 1985 and found himself once again at the top of the charts with hits like “Strong Heart” and “One For The Money.”
In the 1990s, he withdrew from recording and instead concentrated on live performances. He has maintained a grueling concert schedule ever since. He also works as an on-air personality for SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio.
“I am really lucky. My life is almost like an out-of-body experience. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not just dreaming about the life I get to live,” Sheppard said. “I am so blessed and I owe everything to God. I owe everything to him and everything I have is what he has given to me.”
To purchase tickets for Sheppard’s show at the GEM Theatre, visit the GEM’s website at www.calhoungemtheatre.org. To learn more about Sheppard and his musical career, visit www.tgsheppard.com or look him up on social media.