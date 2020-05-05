Cory Reeves, who most recently served as vice president and chief financial officer of AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and the Southeast region, has been named president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth Hendersonville in North Carolina. He assumed leadership of AdventHealth Hendersonville at the end of April.
Reeves has been with AdventHealth for 18 years working in various accounting roles throughout his tenure. Under his leadership, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray have seen substantial financial growth and an expansion of assets to better serve the communities of Northwest Georgia.
“Cory is a tremendous health care leader, and we are excited to have him leading AdventHealth Hendersonville,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “With his proven health care experience, background working in faith-based health care and commitment to our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, I have confidence that the community of Henderson County will continue to experience exceptional wholistic care under his leadership.”
“I am so thankful for the years I have spent with those at AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray, and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to now lead AdventHealth Hendersonville,” Reeves said. “I look forward to working with the physicians, team members and community partners as we continue to deliver Christ-centered, whole-person care throughout the community.”