Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor confirmed the identity of the woman who died from a COVID-19 related illness Thursday.
Elizabeth Eugenia Wells, 65, a resident of an apartment complex off Woodrow Wilson Way in West Rome, was admitted to Redmond Regional Medical Center on March 7 and tested for COVID-19 the next days.
Her listed cause of death was respiratory failure from complications of COVID-19.
"Redmond confirms that one patient who tested positive for COVID-19, has passed," said the hospital's spokesperson Andrea Pitts ina statement. "Out of respect for the family and the privacy of the patient, we have no additional details to share. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."
The Department of Public Health listed 10 deaths Thursday in the state and 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. That's a significant jump in the numbers of both deaths and confirmed cases. Wednesday at noon the state agency reported one death, later amending that total to three, and 197 confirmed cases.
The number of cases surged statewide, mostly in the metro-Atlanta area. Gordon County's number of confirmed cases remained at three. Floyd County's number remained at six, with Bartow County's number increasing to 26.
Members of the Church at Liberty Square posted on their Facebook page several memorials for Wells, who was a member of their congregation.
"This virus is no joke," Proctor said. "Anyone with a compromised immune system and over the age of 60 is in danger from this. They need to take all precautions to avoid this."
Two other members of the church, a Cave Spring Elementary employee and his wife, are recovering. The church choir Facebook page is filled with support for members who tested positive for coronavirus.
State epidemiologists earlier canvassed the Cartersville church regarding two Sunday morning services — March 1 and March 8.