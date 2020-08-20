Copper Creek Farm, located at 1514 Reeves Station Road in Calhoun, is currently gearing up to host its annual fall activities, which include everything from wagon hayrides and pumpkin patch visits to fright nights at its “haunted” farm. The festivities are set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 26, and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 7.
Copper Creek’s fall line-up draws a large crowd of local and out-of-town patrons each year, some traveling from out-of-state to take a trip through the giant corn maze or visit the honey bee barn. This year, the festival will include pig races, a petting barn, a cow train ride, duck races and steer roping, among other activities.
The haunted farm, a special attraction offered only on select evenings, will feature a walk through a haunted corn maze and flashlight maze, hayrides, snacks around a bonfire, the opportunity to take on a mechanical bull, gem mining, pony rides and ziplining. Fireworks will be held every Saturday night in October.
Admission to the daytime events is $10.28. Admission to the haunted farm is $16.83. Children under 36 months get in free. Seniors and groups of 20 or more receive $2 off the price of admission.
Food offerings will be provided through Copper Creek Grill, a walk-up restaurant on site that serves local favorite foods such as homemade ice cream, barbecue sandwiches and freshly-squeezed lemonade.
Weekday adventures are held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The haunted attraction begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 10:30 p.m. Fireworks are launched at dusk.
A full list of dates and activities can be found online at www.coppercreekfarm.com.