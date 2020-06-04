Copper Creek Farm, located at 1514 Reeves Station Road in Calhoun, will host its annual Sunflower Festival later this month with festivities set to begin next Friday, June 12, and continue on select dates through July 11.
The annual event draws a large crowd of local and out-of-town patrons every year, some even traveling from out-of-state to take part in the events like sunflower picking, hayrides and duck races. This year, the festival will include a zip-line for children, pig races, 100-foot barnloft slides, an animated chicken show, cow train rides, pony rides and a petting barn, among other activities.
Food will be provided through Copper Creek Grill, a walk-up restaurant on site that serves local favorite foods such as homemade ice cream, BBQ sandwiches and fresh squeezed lemonade.
General admission to the festival is $15.95. For an additional $6, guests receive a bucket of freshly-picked sunflowers straight from the farm itself. Children under 3 years old get in free. Seniors over 60 and groups more than 20 receive $2 off.
The sunflower festival was first held in 2015 after owners David and Sabrina Grogan finished renovations to Copper Creek Farm, formerly the historic Tara Farm.
"We wanted to do something other than just the corn maze and pumpkin patch in the fall," David Grogan told The Calhoun Times in 2015 as preparations were underway for that first event. "What's prettier than a sunflower festival?"
The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for festival attendees. A full list of festival dates is available online at www.coppercreekfarm.com. The farm is closed on Sundays.