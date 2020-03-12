Sarah Ostuw, director of the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Thursday that she feels like the new logo for the organization does a good job of representing multiple communities in the county, as well as attractions in the area.
Ostuw and Lindsey Wilkes, senior sales manager for Orange142, were guests at the Calhoun Rotary Club meeting this week and shared the recently selected design with members there. Wilkes, whose company has been working with the CVB for almost five years on social media and marketing projects, said they started with about 30 different designs before settling on the winner.
The new "Explore Gordon County" logo features a reversed G overlapping a C, forming a green and red leaf in the center. Ostuw said she feels like it represents the community and its historic and outdoor offerings, including the New Echota site, well.
The CVB is also actively working Orange142 to rebrand and relaunch a new website at www.ExploreGordonCounty.com. Wilkes said the current CVB site has worked well for years but is overdue for an update using contemporary technology and functionality.
"We are completely taking it over and making it brand new," she told the Rotarians.
Wilkes said the CVB logo and website had not been updated in at least 15 years, if ever. She explained that a redesign will better allow her company and the Gordon CVB to market local events, attractions and destinations, ideally bringing folks from outside the area here to spend their money.
One goal of the redesign effort is to separate the convention and visitors bureau from the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, and another is to create a focused marketing effort that best represents what the area has to offer.
“Really, Calhoun and Gordon County need a brand. We don’t have that right now,” Ostuw said when the plan was first announced.
Ostuw also showed Rotary Club members a variety of magazine ads she's placed promoting Gordon County's attractions and business and said locals can help her organization by continuing to support their local community.
"You can support our local establishments by going to the local restaurants and the brewery and the events. That shows support and drives more social media traffic," she said.
The new website should be ready for launch by the end of the summer.