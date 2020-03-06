The Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau is currently accepting applications for bands to compete in the county’s first-ever official Battle of the Bands Competition, which will be held during the annual BBQ Boogie & Blues Festival next month.
The contest will kick off at the Court Street Stage in Downtown Calhoun on Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
Director of the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau Sarah Ostuw said that six bands will be chosen to take the stage from the application pile.
The selections will be based on a review of the bands’ demo, which must be submitted with the application, and their ability to be both violence-free and suitable for families.
Other criteria that will be considered in selecting bands for performances include originality, ability to provide all necessary equipment for their set, and musical quality.
“It’ll be hearing the music and seeing how it sounds,” Ostuw said. “That’s really how we choose the six who will compete. We want to pick the top music choices.”
According to the rules for the competition, participating bands will be expected to have a minimum of three members, dress in clothing free from obscenity, sing original or cover songs only, play live without any pre-recorded sound material and agree to have their name, voice and likeness used in advertising and broadcast materials. They will also be expected to sign a statement agreeing not to use illegal substances. If found in violation of that agreement, bands will be disqualified and reported to the proper authorities.
On the day of the event, selected bands will have 15 minutes to set up the stage and will perform 15 minute sets. Judges will be instructed to ignore “genre bias,” that is, not to reward bands for playing a type or style of music that the judges personally like, and, conversely, not to penalize bands because the music isn’t agreeable to their personal taste.
They will, however, judge acts based on the following five categories: planning and preparedness, originality, their ability to interact with the audience, quality of performance and presentation. Awards will be given for first, second and third place.
First place acts will receive $1,250. Second place winners will receive $500, and third place winners will receive $250 in prize money. Additional prizes, the rules state, could be added at a later time.
“Crowd reaction will be really important in choosing our winners. We want the crowd and people visiting the festival to have a really great time,” Ostuw said. “So, there’s no one category of judging that outweighs another. It’s really based on enjoyment and how well the music is received.”
Applications are due by April 4 at 5 p.m. and should be submitted with a $25 non-refundable application fee payable to the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Applications can be found at www.bbqboogieblues.com.