The weekly report from the Georgia Department of Public Health released Friday concerning COVID-19 cases in the state's long term care facilities showed that 12 patients and four employees have tested positive for the disease at Calhoun Health Care Center.
The facility, located at 1387 Highway 41 N., has also had one death as a result of the ongoing pandemic, according to the DPH report. There are 71 patients at the facility.
Calhoun Health Care and The Oaks at Fairmount both appeared on the weekly report last Friday for the first time. One week ago, both facilities only showed one patient.
The Oaks was not included in this week's report, but the DPH has not reported the fate of the patient who was listed there last week. Details concerning individual patients has been generally been kept private.
No other facilities in Gordon County were included in the report released Friday.
The 7 p.m. general report released Friday by the Department of Public Health showed 17,432 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 668 deaths.
Gordon County's total is now 55 confirmed cases with five deaths reported.
"Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities," said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
AdventHealth Gordon numbers reported Friday to Gordon County Emergency Management are as follows: 13 positive results, 87 negative results and 13 pending results. AdventHealth Gordon numbers represent a cumulative total of tests done in their facility.