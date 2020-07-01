Dozens of small Confederate flags at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery were pulled from the graves they marked and arraigned to spell "STOP RACISM," a Gordon County Sheriff's Office discovered Wednesday morning.
Deputy E. L. Kirby was patrolling the area when she happened upon the scene.
Kirby took photos and observed, in addition to the message, flags crossed to form an X and others left on the ground. There was no damage to the property.
Kirby spoke to the caretaker of the property, who said he had not seen anyone there. The deputy then picked up the flags and returned them to each of the headstones.