The public is invited to participate in the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 18, in downtown Calhoun.
Everyone is encouraged to pray and then leave a flower "in memory of all the men and women who have paved the way for us and for loved ones who have transitioned because of COVID," at the King monument on Court Street, event spokesman Walter Harris said.
"We want to bombard the site with flowers," Harris said, adding that the theme for the 2021 observance is Lift Every Voice for Justice.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the annual celebration that would have been Jan. 17 is canceled.
Harris said anyone who would like to donate towards next year's celebration may contact him at 706-263-4584.