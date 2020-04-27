Calhoun High School has a new assistant coach joining the football staff. CJ Collins was announced as one of the school's newest additions to the staff in a press release Monday. Collins will serve as an assistant coach to Yellow Jackets head coach Clay Stephenson and will teach math at the high school.
Collins most recently taught math and served as the offensive line coach at Cherokee High School in Canton.
Collins attends Kennesaw State University, currently working toward completing his master's degree in secondary mathematics education.
During undergrad, he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics education and was a four-year football letterman. At KSU, he earned 1st team All-Big South honors in 2017 and 2018, as well as achieving consensus All-American honors in 2018.